Minhajul Quran aims at promoting harmony, tolerance

LAHORE:The founder chairman of Tehrik Minhajul Quran (TMQ), Dr Tahirul Qadri, has termed the organisation a universal movement of love of Prophet (PBUH) and promotion of inter religious harmony.

It has promoted inter-religious harmony and tolerance in the world and protected the youth from extremist tendencies which is the greatest religious and national service of Minhajul Quran, Dr Qadri said.

He was speaking at different ceremonies held to mark the 42nd anniversary of the founding of Tehrik Minhajul Quran on Tuesday. Various conferences and seminars were held all over the world including Pakistan to mark the day where thousands of workers and supporters participated. Minhajul Quran International (MQI) President Dr Hussain Mohiuddin Qadri presided over the central conference while Chairman of the Supreme Council of MQI Dr Hassan Mohiuddin Qadri cut the foundation day cake along with the central leaders. Central leaders including Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Rafiq Najam, Rana Nafees Hussain Qadri, Arif Ch, Mazhar Alvi, Irfan Yusuf, Umm Habiba Ismail and others spoke on the occasion.

Dr Tahirul Qadri said TMQ was established after realising the pressing need for renewal and revival of religion, promotion and propagation of Islam, promotion and training of Mustafavi teachings and reforming the status of the Ummah. The aim of Minhajul Quran’s movement was to promote intellectual, ideological, moral, spiritual, and organisational message of Islam for the purpose of training of the Ummah. He said the goal set for TMQ was to provide modern, scientific, intellectual, practical and spiritual teachings of Islam to the mankind.

The real message of Islam which has been blurred by certain extremist elements should be conveyed to the world to improve the status of Muslim people.