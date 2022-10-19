PTI asks SHC to set aside result of NA-237 ‘rigged’ by-poll

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday filed a petition in the Sindh High Court against alleged rigging in Sunday’s by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-237, requesting the court to set aside the polling results of the constituency.

PTI leaders Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and others submitted in the petition that The Pakistan Peoples Party government used state machinery, including the police, to rig the by-election. They submitted that the by-poll was rigged by PPP leaders and workers in connivance with the Sindh Police and ECP staff. They alleged that voters were not allowed to cast their votes in the constituency, while PTI leaders and activists, including Karachi leader Bilal Ghaffar, were attacked in which one activist Taha also died.

They further alleged that presiding officers manipulated the election results. They requested the court to set aside the polling results and ordered re-polling the constituency. PTI leaders, talking to journalists at the SHC, said the PTI rejected the by-poll results of the constituency of NA-237 Karachi and demanded removal of SSP Malir and impartial inquiry over the actions of returning officer of the constituency. Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail questioned how there could be two extreme results in constituencies that were neighbouring one another.