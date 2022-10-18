LHC Pindi bench returns all appeals to NAB courts

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench, has returned all appeals against convictions in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to the accountability courts, according to media reports.

As the NAB prosecutor maintained that the appeals stand infructuous after enactment of new NAB law, the court ruled the courts concerned should review in the light of the new law. The appeals returned also include the one filed by former PMLN MPA Chaudhry Riaz.