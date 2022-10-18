LHC Pindi bench returns all appeals to NAB courts

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench, has returned all appeals against convictions in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to the accountability courts, according to media reports.
As the NAB prosecutor maintained that the appeals stand infructuous after enactment of new NAB law, the court ruled the courts concerned should review in the light of the new law. The appeals returned also include the one filed by former PMLN MPA Chaudhry Riaz.
ISLAMABAD: With only 35 percent of the registered voters turning up on the day of election, the by-elections 2022 in...
ISLAMABAD: With ballooning gas sector’s circular debt that has crossed Rs1.5 trillion, the government should stop...
ISLAMABAD: A petition seeking direction for sending 149 parliamentarians back to the Parliament, including former...
ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Monday slashed the RLNG prices by up to 13.1 percent for October 2022, over...
Out of all the provinces, Punjab takes the lead in receiving most of the complaints,15,750, by women this year against...
Pakistan has decided to seek from China the meaningful implementation of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement for...
Comments