Pakistani with paan chhalia arrested in Turkey

ISTUNBUL: A Pakistani citizen was arrested in Turkey for violating the law as he was carrying paan chhalia which is considered drugs there.

According to a media report, a resident of Lahore had reached Turkey with pan chalia. Pakistani citizen was sent to jail for six months for violating Turkish law. Betel nuts are considered drugs in Turkey.

The Pakistani citizen was sent to Turkey by a private company. He had taken two packets of betel nuts as a gift to his tour operator. The brother of the arrested Pakistani said he was not told about the Turkish law by customs officials or anyone else. He appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for help to get his brother released.