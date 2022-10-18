Norway’s envoy calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Norway Per Albert Ilsaas on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters and expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation were discussed.Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his rule in further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.