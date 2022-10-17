Violations of election code of conduct reported in NA-108 by-election in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Several violations of election code of conduct were reported during the polling held for NA-108 by-election here on Sunday.

A fight started between PTI and PMLN workers in polling station No 305. Later, polling was stopped and Rangers called to restore the polling process. In polling station No 258, there was an altercation between the presiding officer and PMLN MPA Mian Tahir Jameel.

A fight was witnessed among the women voters in polling station No 18 and 20 established in the American Mission Primary School in Model Town.

The women alleged that the policemen were abusing them and despite taking their mobile phones, they were being prevented from casting their votes. A bridegroom also cast his vote at polling station No 17. Meanwhile, some voters marked the ballot papers and shared their photos on social media. In polling station No 162, many voters record was missing in the voters’ lists.

ONE MORE TESTS CORONA POSITIVE: On more person tested corona positive here on Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll reached 1,370 in the district and 398 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the last 24 hours. He said 29,275 patients had recovered from the disease so far while the total active cases in Faisalabad reached 47.

VISIT: District Returning Officer Muhammad Shahid and Returning Officer Irfan Kausar visited the control room established at Govt Postgraduate College Samanabad in connection with the by-election in NA-108. Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh briefed the officers about administrative and security measures of sensitive polling stations.