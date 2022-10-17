Asfandyar casts his vote in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Casting his vote at Mohammad Narzai polling station in Charsadda during the by-election on National Assembly constituency (NA-24), Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Sunday said that a person, who was unwilling to sit in the assembly, was contesting the election.

He was talking to reporters after casting his vote in his hometown where his son Aimal Wali is running for NA-24 Charsadda.

Asfandyar said the time had come for the people to decide whether or not they wanted to send their

own representative to the assembly.

“Why is this person contesting the election if he has no intention to sit in the assembly?” he asked. He said that it was up to the people to decide whether they wanted to elect their true representative.

The ANP leader said that the establishment should not be dragged into the issue because a person, who was not delivering, was removed from power through the vote of no-confidence.

“Why did you cling to power if you were powerless?” he asked without naming former prime minister Imran Khan.

The election was held in a peaceful manner as no untoward incident was reported from any polling station. Though the turnout remained low, the activists of PTI and ANP tried their best to bring voters to the polling stations.