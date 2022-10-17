Sadiq wins US Squash Skills Level C’ship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s M Sadiq clinched the title at the US Squash Skills Level Championship at the Arlen Spector Squash Center in Philadelphia on Sunday.

He defeated Sergio Lopez 3-0 in the final. However, Mubarik Mohsin secured third position in the tournament.

Anas Ghanazfar beat Tate Miller 3-2 to reach the finals of his category and now he faces Arjith Matthews in the final.

In the consolation draw, Arsalan Mian and Naj Alavi, Ahmar Abbas, and Salman Sarwar reached the semi-finals while Burhan Hameed will now compete in the final against Dangiso Montemarano. The annual championship is hosted by The United States Squash Racquets Association (USSRA), allowing players from different skill levels to compete against similarly skilled players irrespective of age.