Cologne beat Augsburg in thriller

BERLIN: Former Borussia Dortmund striker Steffen Tigges struck twice to lead Cologne to a 3-2 win over Bundesliga rivals Augsburg on Sunday.



Tigges snatched a late winner to decide a five-goal thriller in favour of Cologne and help his side to their first win in four games. Augsburg took the lead with their first chance of the game, Florian Niederlechner squeezing the ball past goalkeeper Marvin Schwaebe after a long ball into the box.

Despite having the lion´s share of both possession and chances, Cologne laboured in vain for much of the first half, and only levelled up just after the break.

A swirling cross from Linton Maina found Tigges in the box, who found the corner with a brilliant first-time finish.

Tigges was then involved in the build-up to Cologne´s second, as the home side turned the game on its head in the second half.

The tall striker caused havoc in the Augsburg box as the away side struggled to clear a high ball, allowing Denis Huseinbasic to sweep a reflex shot past Tomas Koubek.

Yet Augsburg remained brutally efficient when they did get forward, and Daniel Caligiuri swept in an equaliser just a few minutes later.