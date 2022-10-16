Two more shot dead for resisting mugging attempts

Two people were shot dead and another was wounded apparently over putting resistance to mugging bids in the city on Saturday.

A 55-year-old man, identified as Shaikh Rafiq, son of Shaikh Jamil, was seriously injured in a firing incident that took place at furniture market within the Aram Bagh police remits.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the casualty to the Civil Hospital Karachi where he succumbed to his injuries.

Separately, a young man was shot dead in the New Nazimabad area. Police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the deceased to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 20-year-old Kamran Chandio. He was shot once in his head and died at the spot.

Though there was a dispute over the jurisdiction between the Manghopir and Pirabad police stations, people claimed that armed motorcyclists were behind the incident, who shot and killed the victim apparently over putting resistance to a mugging bid.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Anwar, son of Habib Khan, was shot and injured in Paposh Nagar. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. The actual motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.