IJP Road to be opened on March 23

Islamabad : The IJ Principal Road will be opened for regular traffic after rehabilitation and reconstruction work ahead of schedule on March 23 next year.

Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younas on Friday visited different portions of under construction IJ Principal Road where he was informed that the development activity would be completed on March 23 instead of April 14 due to better monitoring and planning.

The contract of the mega project was awarded to National Logistic Cell (NLC) for Rs4.9 billion.

During the briefing, the CDA chairman was informed that development work in the first phase from Mandi Morr to N-5 (GT Road) would be completed by end of this month while the deadline for the second phase from Mandi Morr to 9th Avenue was set as December 25.

The IJ Principal Road will be opened for regular traffic with the completion of the third and last phase by March 23.

Captain (r) Usman directed the concerned officials and field staff to accomplish the task by the given timeline without compromising on quality work.