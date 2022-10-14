Meghan Markle accused of targeting Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who tied the knot in 2018, left the Royal family to live a life of their choice and moved to the US to Become financially independent, but some royal expert think that the Duchess of Sussex used the Duke to remain in the spotlight.

The Former Suits star purposefully targeted a “needy” Harry who has been left “damaged” since his late mother Princess Diana’s tragic death in a car crash, a royal expert has claimed.

Tom Bower, a Royal biographer, made the remarks on Friday’s episode of the SiriusXM podcast ‘The Megyn Kelly Show’, saying Meghan wanted 'wealth and fame'.

The biographer told the host of the show: "She wanted wealth and she wanted fame … there’s no doubt she targeted Harry and found someone who was a childhood friend of his who could introduce them."