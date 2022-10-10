Hilaria Baldwin posts sweet snap with Alec and Ilaria, ‘such a happy light in our lives'

Hilaria Baldwin treated fans with sweet glimpse of her newborn baby Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin with husband Alec Baldwin over the weekend.
The former yoga instructor, 38, on Sunday took to her Instagram and posted a heartwarming snap of newborn daughter on her due date.
“Happy due date, Ilaria Catalina Irena,” she wrote alongside a happy picture of baby Ilaria and the 30 Rock actor.
“At 2 weeks, 3 days, you are already such a happy light in our lives,” she added.
Alec and Hilaria welcomed their seventh child on September 22. The couple also shares Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduard, 2 and Lucia, 1.
Hilaria, who is also an entrepreneur, has been documenting her post-delivery changes and challenges in life on her social media.
She recently posted a full-length mirror selfie and wrote, “Came to hamptons film fest. Tried to find clothes in my closet for my changing, postpartum body.”
