Kanye West calls out Mark Zukerberg over being restricted on Instagram

Kanye West's latest target is Mark Zukerberg, his once friend, as the rapper aired his grievance on Twitter.

The Yeezy rapper posted an old picture of himself and the Facebook founder on Twitter and captioned, "How you gone kick me off instagram."



The Grammy winner has often used his Instagram page to address issues vexing him.

A Meta spokesperson told The Independent via email on Saturday that they "deleted content from @kanyewest for violating our policies and placed a restriction on the account."

"We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules, for example, we may temporarily restrict them from posting, commenting, or sending DM's," they said.

Earlier, West shared a screenshot of an alleged conversation with Sean "Diddy" Combs on his Instagram account. The post implied that Combs was under the control of Jewish people.

