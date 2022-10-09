Kanye West calls out Mark Zukerberg over being restricted on Instagram 

Kanye West's latest target is Mark Zukerberg, his once friend, as the rapper aired his grievance on Twitter.
The Yeezy rapper posted an old picture of himself and the Facebook founder on Twitter and captioned, "How you gone kick me off instagram."
The Grammy winner has often used his Instagram page to address issues vexing him.
A Meta spokesperson told The Independent via email on Saturday that they "deleted content from @kanyewest for violating our policies and placed a restriction on the account."
"We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules, for example, we may temporarily restrict them from posting, commenting, or sending DM's," they said.
Earlier, West shared a screenshot of an alleged conversation with Sean "Diddy" Combs on his Instagram account. The post implied that Combs was under the control of Jewish people.
A Meta spokesperson said Instagram deleted posts from his page and restricted his account.
The couple share two children, Milan and Sasha
Prince William and Kate Middleton met Gemma Schultz and her three-month-old son, Louie Thomas
Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock is one of the most followed celebrity on earth
Palak Tiwari rose to fame with her music video, Bijlee Bijlee, with singer Harrdy Sandhu
Stone of Destiny to be kept at King Charles III’s coronation next year has become a bone of contention
Meghan Markle has been lauded for ‘earning every penny she had’ as a ‘self-made woman’