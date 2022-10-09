King Charles' sweetheart Camilla wants Harry and Meghan to return to royal fold

Camilla, the Queen Consort, could paly huge role to bring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back to the forefront of the Royal Family, according to a royal expert.

Angela Levin, royal biographer, has claimed that the Queen Consort believes the door should be left “open” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make their return as working royals if they so wish.



Speaking on GB News, Ms Levin claimed: “Her [Camilla’s] belief is you never ditch your family - you always leave the door open so if they want to come back they can.



"I think that’s a very important feeling that she has. But, they have got to have respect, Harry and Meghan have got to change their way of doing things. They haven’t got to think about me, me, me."

The royal biographer shared her opinion on Camilla’s approach, saying: "I think she understands, as a parent, that you can love your child but really not like what they’re doing."

Meanwhile, some royals fans and experts believe that Lilibet and Archie's parents will never be able to regain the trust of their royal relatives.