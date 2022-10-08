Imran Khan's helicopter makes emergency landing in Adiala amid technical fault

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan steps down from his helicopter which faced technical issues ahead of its emergency landing in a village at the outskirts of Adiala Town in Rawalpindi. — PTI

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan's helicopter on Saturday made an emergency landing near a village on the outskirts of Adiala Town after facing a technical fault during the flight.

The PTI chief and his colleagues remained safe during the landing.

The emergency touchdown happened after Khan was returning to Banigala from Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI chief had visited DIK to distribute relief cheques among the district's flood-hit population which faced immense devastation during the recent flooding.



During his stay in the village, while awaiting a substitute ride to return to Banigala, the PTI chief was seen chatting with locals, particularly children, who gathered around him and made photographs of the former prime minister.



The PTI chairman later left for Banigala by road.





