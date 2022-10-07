Punjab Police suspends SHO for torturing man

Screengrab from the video of the citizen being subjected to torture. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: The Punjab Police on Friday suspended Badami Bagh's Station House Officer Asif Jabbar for torturing a citizen and subjecting him to inhumane behaviour.

In a video shared by a Twitter user a day earlier, the SHO is heard yelling at a citizen and asking him to "bark and call himself a dog", while also brutally beating him in the process.

The citizen's clothes were blood-stained and he was continuously being ill-treated by the police at the Badami Bagh Police Station in Lahore. The citizen, identified as Ashfaq, was alleged to be a drug dealer.

After the video went viral on social media, Inspector General (IG) of Police in Punjab Faisal Shahkar took notice of the incident and directed the Lahore Police to take strict action against the officer.

Following the IG's orders, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) suspended the SHO, while the Punjab Police also shared that departmental action has also been initiated against him.

The department would take further action after an inquiry report is finalised.

Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar also took notice of the matter and has sought report from the Superintendent of Police.

"Abuse of authority and humiliation of humanity is beyond tolerance," the CCPO said.