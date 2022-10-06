NASA releases highest-resolution image of Jupiter's moon Europa

NASA's Juno spacecraft which monitors the surface of Jupiter has captured a one-of-its-kind image of Europa, which is the gas giant's most popular moon.
The image shows a region of 150 kilometres by 200 kilometres of the surface of the moon known for having water. In the picture, a "crisscrossed network of fine grooves and double ridges" can be seen.
The latest image, captured on September 29, has puzzled astronomers. The spacecraft reached almost 400 km above the surface of the moon which will soon have its own mission.
The Stellar Reference Unit (SRU) is a star camera used to orient the spacecraft which captured the black-and-white image with a resolution never seen before.
"Designed for low-light conditions, the SRU has also proven itself a valuable science tool," NASA said in a statement.
The icy Jovian moon has dark stains which scientists believe could be a result of eruptions on the surface.
NASA said that the white dots seen on the image could be signs of "penetrating high-energy particles from the severe radiation environment around the moon."
Juno scientists will spend the upcoming weeks studying the image. The current and exact position of the spacecraft can be seen on the official website.
“This image is unlocking an incredible level of detail in a region not previously imaged at such resolution and under such revealing illumination conditions,” said Heidi Becker, the lead co-investigator for the SRU.
FM Bilawal thanks Meta for donating Rs.125 million for humanitarian assistance to Pakistan in the wake of the deadly...
Facebook challenged the German decision at a court in Duesseldorf, the case was sent to the European court
"Starlink will apply for an exemption from sanctions against Iran," Musk says
Scientists believe Lonsdaleite was replaced by diamond we see today when planet's temperature cooled and pressure...
With this new discovery, nations might have just found a new reason to journey to the moon
Apple can still mandate that its payment systems is used for in-app transactions