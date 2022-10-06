 
close
Thursday October 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Islamabad court grants bail to Imran Khan in remarks against judge case

Sessions court judge approves PTI Chairman Imran Khan's bail plea till October 13

By Arfa Feroz Zake
October 06, 2022
PTI Chairman Imran Khan outside a court in Islamabad. — AFP/File
PTI Chairman Imran Khan outside a court in Islamabad. — AFP/File

An Islamabad sessions court granted on Thursday interim bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the case relating to his controversial remarks against a female judge during a rally in Islamabad.

Sessions court judge Kamran Basharat Mufti approved Khan's bail plea till October 13. Khan has been asked to pay surety bonds of Rs50,000.

More to follow...