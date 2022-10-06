Islamabad court grants bail to Imran Khan in remarks against judge case

PTI Chairman Imran Khan outside a court in Islamabad. — AFP/File

An Islamabad sessions court granted on Thursday interim bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the case relating to his controversial remarks against a female judge during a rally in Islamabad.

Sessions court judge Kamran Basharat Mufti approved Khan's bail plea till October 13. Khan has been asked to pay surety bonds of Rs50,000.

More to follow...

