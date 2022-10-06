Islamabad court grants bail to Imran Khan in remarks against judge case

An Islamabad sessions court granted on Thursday interim bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the case relating to his controversial remarks against a female judge during a rally in Islamabad.
Sessions court judge Kamran Basharat Mufti approved Khan's bail plea till October 13. Khan has been asked to pay surety bonds of Rs50,000.
More to follow...
In joint plea, PTI members, including Ali Mohammad Khan, Shireen Mazari and others have stated NA speaker "unlawfully"...
PML-N vice president says she can't wait to meet father Nawaz Sharif; this is her first international trip after...
COAS, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin discuss regional, security issues at Pentagon
Khawaja Asif welcomed the remarks by CJP Umar Ata Bandial who discredited the lifetime disqualification clause of the...
General Bajwa said that the US assistance will be vital for the rehabilitation of the flood victims in Pakistan
Imran Khan said he will soon announce the date for the long march to get the country its true independence