Aqib Javed backs Shoaib Malik's return ahead of T20I World Cup

Former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed has indicated some weak points in the national squad ahead of the T20I World Cup, saying he wished all-rounder Shoaib Malik was part of the team.
Praising Malik in a conversation with media representatives, the Lahore Qalandars head coach said that there is no better fielder in the team than Malik at the moment.
"He [Shoaib Malik] is a valuable player, his fitness is good, he knows how to face the spinners at number 5 and he can also bowl two to three overs," Javed said.
Moving on to the issues in the team — which have been severely criticised — the former cricketer said that it takes time to make things right. He, however, said that some issues were overlooked.
"The team and its planning has been exposed in the T20I series against England," he added.
Javed further stated said that the English team came with a plan and that is what Pakistan lacked.
Babar Azam should have played at number 4 as the team faces difficulty at this number, he said.
A captain is someone who should lead from the front and play where there is difficulty but this did not happen, he explained.
He said that Babar should not be stubborn and play at number 4 after Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Shan Masood while Malik should play at 5.
Talking about pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, the former fast bowler said that he cannot play with an injury while hoping his return to the team after he is fit.
