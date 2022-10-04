Pakistan tough cookie to play in T20 format: Kiwi captain

New Zealand cricket team captain Kane Williamson believes Pakistan and Bangladesh are two tough teams to play in the T20 format.
Williamson and New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner are looking forward to the New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh tri-series starting this month.
The tri-nation T20 series will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.
Williamson said that getting an opportunity to play against two good T20 teams, Pakistan and Bangladesh, will be beneficial to play competitive cricket before the World Cup.
He said that after the tri-nation tournament, there are also warm-up matches which will help them before the mega event.
New Zealand's Santner, too, said that Pakistan and Bangladesh teams are very good. "We will get a chance to play against them and gain momentum as we have good players in our squad, focused in every area," he shared.
Pakistan's first match in the series is against Bangladesh, while the final is scheduled to be played on October 14.
