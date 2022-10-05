Indian military's Cheetah chopper crashes, kills pilot

A pilot from India's military lost his life in a helicopter crash in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh near the boundary with China, Indian media reported Wednesday, citing the army.
The Indian army Cheetah helicopter crashed in a forward area near Tawang during a routine flight with two pilots on board, defence spokesperson Col AS Walia was quoted as saying.
Both the pilots were evacuated alive from the wrecked aircraft and shifted to the nearest military hospital but Lieutenant Colonel Saurabh Yadav succumbed to his severe injuries. The other pilot is still undergoing treatment.
"The cause of the crash at this stage is not known. Details are being ascertained," said an army statement cited by NDTV.
This was the second crash incident involving the army's Cheetah chopper in India this year. The first took place in March near the Line of Control in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
A suicide bomber blew himself up next to women at a gender-segregated study hall in a Kabul neighbourhood on Friday,...
Many of the victims were trampled or choked to death, according to police
A stampede at a stadium in Indonesia has left at least 127 people dead
At least 27 people, who were returning from a Hindu shrine, were killed on Saturday when their vehicle fell into a...
Over a quarter of men shared in a survey that they struggled with dressing and lacked a sense of what to wear on...
"We call on the Kyiv regime to immediately stop fighting and stop all hostilities," Vladimir Putin says