CBS kicks-off work on Sherlock Holmes Spin-off series 'Watson'

Dr John Watson from BBC's popular series Sherlock Holmes is ready to take the lead role in upcoming Spin-off Watson announced by CBS.
The broadcasting service is aiming to put a fresh spin on the Sherlock Holmes story, by making a new series in which the sidekick Dr. John Watson comes into the lead role after the murder of his fellow detective Sherlock.
The spin-off is written by Craig Sweeny.
Watson is a medical show in which Dr. John Watson resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders.
A year after the death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes, Watson uses his investigative spine and turns his attention from solving crimes to understanding illnesses.
The spin-off series is in development as reported by DEADLINE.
