King Charles III expresses interest in visiting Pakistan soon

Honorary ambassador-at-large on investment Zeeshan Shah meets with King Charles III in Edinburgh. — Courtesy our correspondent

King Charles III has expressed his interest in visiting Pakistan soon.



The interest was shown at the first ever public reception hosted by him to honour the British-South Asian community at the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh.

Zeeshan Shah, the honorary ambassador-at-large on investment met with King Charles III during the event.

It was attended by several prominent British Asians from across the UK. Some other notable attendees included Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmed Khan, Bestway CEO Lord Zameer Choudrey, Aneel Mussarat and Lord Jitesh Gadhia, among others.



Speaking with the King, Ambassador Shah spoke of his role and current initiatives being under taken to promote trade and investment between Pakistan and the UK.

He further thanked the King for his ongoing support to Pakistan’s most under privileged through his charity the British Asian Trust, in particular the emergency relief support his trust has been providing for flood affectees in Pakistan.