Ali Abbas Zafar on 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': 'It's a buddy film'

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar opens about upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
While briefing a bit about the film, Ali said: “I have been a fan of action films, I just love that genre. In the current times, action films get a phenomenal response all over the world. I like two hero films and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a buddy film. This genre has its own charm.”
Filmmaker Zafar in an interaction with PinkVilla talked about bringing in two different schools of action together. He said: “The idea is to showcase different styles of action on screen with two action stars of Indian cinema. I would call my film a culmination of action drama and comedy.”
“The idea is to celebrate both these action stars with a subject which is very relevant and contemporary in today’s time.”
He further added: “It has nothing to do with the old film but there’s a reason why its called Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. There is a very interesting twist in the film, which may act as an ode to the old Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.”
Ali Abbas Zafar also added: “I am very excited about this film. It’s a big responsibility. We start in the first week of January and finish May. We will release next year in December, reports PinkVilla.
