WATCH: Fawad Chaudhry's viral clip hitting boundaries at cricket match

A screengrab from the video of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry playing cricket.

Just like the cricket crazy Pakistani public, several politicians, too, are major fans and cricket enthusiasts, with some even playing a game here and there themselves.

One such cricket-loving politician - PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry - was trending amid the last Pakistan vs England T20I match yesterday (Sunday), in which the Men in Green suffered a disappointing defeat.

A video of Fawad Chaudhry playing cricket at a local ground went viral on Twitter. In it, he could be seen dashing to make a run after hitting a six.



One social media user, digging a dig at the green shirts' performance, even suggested that perhaps the public would have witnessed some sixes if the politician would have been given a chance to play in the team during Sunday's match.

After a lacklustre show on Sunday, Pakistan lost the seven-match series after losing the final T20I against England by 67 runs.