Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam asks Moeen Ali and Co to bat first in series decider

Pakistan captain Babar Azam throws the coin in the air as England skipper Moeen Ali looks on at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. — PCB

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam asked England to bat first in the series deciding T20I being played at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The series hangs in balance with both the teams having won three matches each after a six matches played in Karachi and Lahore.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

England: Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley