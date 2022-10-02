Sarah Jessica Parker wears shalwar kameez for 'Hocus Pocus 2' premiere?

Sarah Jessica Parker wore an expensive shalwar kameez from the Armani Privé fall 2022 couture collection at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere.

The actress attended the premiere of her new film on Tuesday night, September 27, in New York. She posed on the red carpet alongside costars Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. The premiere also saw the likes of Whitney Peak, Kristin Chenoweth, Jaimie Alexander, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess, Tony Hale and others in attendance, multiple news outlets reported.

According to Vogue, the outfit was a nod to Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and The City.

“The star wore a floral-printed jacket with an embellished trim from Armani Privé’s fall 2022 couture collection, with pink harem-style pants that are a favourite of Carrie’s—especially in the second Sex and the City movie, when they crew headed to Abu Dhabi for a girl’s trip,” described the publication.

“But would it be a true homage to Carrie if there wasn’t a stiletto? Parker wore satin pink Fawn pumps from her own shoe collection, SJP Collection—though, at $365, they’re a more affordable style than Carrie’s beloved Manolo Blahniks, which now go for upwards of $900 a pop. Even so, the whole ensemble has us envisioning Carrie gallivanting around Manhattan in it today—you know, probably just to grab a coffee in.”

However, plenty of fans were quick to point out on the official Armani Instagram page that it was actually a desi wardrobe staple.

“It's shalwar kameez national dress of Pakistan,” commented one IG user.

“What a stunning shalwar qameez. Pakistani national dress. Love it,” said another.

Multiple Twitter users also pointed out the same. One user mentioned that it was a a memorable style statement from yesteryears.

“The hot pink shoes with lilac shalwar kameez was a 90s trend.”

SJP is reuniting with Midler and Najimy in the sequel to beloved 1993 Halloween film Hocus Pocus 2. They play Sanderson witch sisters, who are resurrected and are looking for revenge.

