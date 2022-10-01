One in five men wear the same shirt to office thrice a week

A man in dress shirt and blue tie. — Unsplash

A recent poll conducted on 1,000 men revealed that over half of those who work in office repeat outfits and have an average of five looks in the rotation.

Shockinlgy, 21% men were found to wear a shirt thrice a week and 10% chose to wear the same outfits four days a week.

Respondents were found to be utilising 41% of their wardrobes.

Researchers also discovered that 40% of the men did not feel good about their clothes. Nearly 30% of them said that a make over and styling tips could make them more confident.

Men were found to be concerned about utility and efficiency, 48% of the sample looking for clothes that can be worn in different types of events. Over 50% of them admitted to having noticed the change in business attire trends.

More than a quarter of the respondents shared that they struggled with dressing and lacked a sense of what to wear on different occasions. Another 23% preferred comfort over other factors and 22% said they wanted items that were easy to clean.

The survey carried out by OnePoll also revealed that men working in offices liked feeling smart with 41% saying they were taken seriously with a better outfit. Another 47% admitted being more productive when dressed well.

Interestingly, 38% were even found to have "lucky shirt" for big and special events.