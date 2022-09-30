Islamabad pacer dies due to heart failure

ISLAMABAD: Pacer Shahzad Azam, an Islamabad-based player, died due to cardiac arrest. He was 36.
Cricket expert Farhan Nisar shared the sad news on his Twitter account.
“SHAHZAD AZAM. The 36-year-old fast bowler from Islamabad passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest!” he tweeted.
Nasir said that Azam was a wonderful person and a quality pacer who played 95 First-Class matches and took 388 wickets.
It is pertinent to mention that a local cricketer Usman Shinwari passed away due to heart failure during a match.
Responding to the news, current and former cricketers expressed their grief and condoled the family.
English batters were sent to pavilion by Nawaz and Rauf as they bagged three wickets each, while Hasnain claimed two
This is a major milestone for the team as they face England in the fourth match in the seven-match series
If successful with its bid, Egypt would become the first African or Arab nation to host the Olympics
Roger Federer describes his tennis career as a "perfect journey" despite being denied a fairy tale ending
Pakistan's middle-order batsman Shan Masood said he cannot feel good if Pakistan is losing a match
We should have faith in our players, says Saqlain Mushtaq