Islamabad pacer dies due to heart failure

Pacer Shahzad Azam. — Twitter/farhanwrites

ISLAMABAD: Pacer Shahzad Azam, an Islamabad-based player, died due to cardiac arrest. He was 36.

Cricket expert Farhan Nisar shared the sad news on his Twitter account.

“SHAHZAD AZAM. The 36-year-old fast bowler from Islamabad passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest!” he tweeted.

Nasir said that Azam was a wonderful person and a quality pacer who played 95 First-Class matches and took 388 wickets.

It is pertinent to mention that a local cricketer Usman Shinwari passed away due to heart failure during a match.

Condolences pour in

Responding to the news, current and former cricketers expressed their grief and condoled the family.















