Arnold Schwarzenegger vows to ‘take up arms’ against hate

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently paid a visit to the site where German Nazi death camp resided in Auschwitz, Poland, and made a vow to ‘fight hate’ in his lifetime.

The former governor of California paid a visit to the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation Chairman Simon Bergson, who is also the son of a Holocaust survivor.

According to a report by Reuters, he was even quoted saying, “He (Bergson) was born after the Second World War to this wonderful Jewish family and I was the son of a man who fought in the Nazi war and was a soldier.”

“One generation later - here we are... we both fight prejudice and hatred and discrimination,” he even added during the course of his conversation.

He even paid a visit to Holocaust survivor Lidia Maksymowicz who landed in the camp when she was only three years old.

While addressing her story he admitted, “People like her can help us to never stop telling that story about what happened here 80 years ago... this is a story that has to stay alive.”