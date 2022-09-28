Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah diagnosed with pneumonia

LAHORE: Pakistan's pacer Naseem Shah was diagnosed with pneumonia on Wednesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.
A day ago, the fast bowler was taken to the hospital with a viral infection, after which his availability for the team's fifth T20I against England became impossible, said a PCB spokesperson.
The board earlier said that the 19-year-old availability would only be decided once his reports are assessed by its medical panel.
"Naseem was taken to hospital on Tuesday night with a viral infection and will not be available for Wednesday's match," PCB said.
The board said that the bowler was feeling better.
Earlier, it was reported that Shah will play today after being rested for the last three matches.
The T20I game has shifted from Karachi to Lahore's iconic Gaddafi Stadium, where Pakistan will play the remaining three matches of the seven-fixture series against England.
England lead the T20I series by 2-1
