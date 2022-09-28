LAHORE: Fast bowler Naseem Shah has been admitted to hospital after contracting a viral infection, a team spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.
He will not be available for selection for the fifth T20I against England scheduled today in the provincial capital.
The spokesperson said that the pacer was taken to hospital last night after his health deteriorated.
He is feeling better now and a decision regarding his participation in other matches will be taken after his medical reports are shared with the medical panel.
Earlier, it was reported that Shah will play today after being rested for the last three matches.
The action has shifted from Karachi to Lahore's iconic Gaddafi Stadium, where Pakistan will play the remaining three matches of the seven-fixture series against England.
