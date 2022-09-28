Queen's death makes Prince Harry's memoir 'dangerous project'

Prince Harry's much-anticipated memoir could become a “very dangerous project” following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

During her conversation with Coleen Nolan, Ruth Langsford and Linda Robson on Loose Women, Janet Street-Porter exclaimed: “It's a very dangerous project because his granny has died, his grandfather has died in the last year, and his father has lost both parents in the last year.”

“His father has a new job, his brother has also been promoted and with that comes an enormous amount of responsibility.

"If you care anything for your siblings and close family who are still alive you have to consider the impact of what you are going to say,” she continued.

“I understand Harry does feel hurt, and justifiably feels missed out and sidelined, but is now really the time [to release his book]?" she asked.

Ruth said that the publishers “want the juicy gossip”.

“The book was due to be published this autumn but there is now a question mark over it,” she added.