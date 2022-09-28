Rizwan retains top spot, Babar Azam improves ICC T20I rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan’s star batter Mohammad Rizwan has retained the top spot in the latest ICC Men's Player rankings for T20Is after his brilliant performance in the ongoing seven-match series against England.
The ICC today released the latest rankings in which Pakistan skipper Babar Azam moved up one place to the third spot in the ICC batting chart, thanks to the second ton of his T20 career.
"Babar Azam notched up the second T20I hundred of his career in the second T20I against England, which has propelled him to No 3 in the batting charts," a statement issued by the ICC read.
The statement said that veteran batter Mohammad Rizwan has regained the top spot after his brilliant displays in the ongoing seven-match series against England.
Meanwhile, India's Suryakumar Yadav moved up to number two after his scintillating 69 off 36 deliveries in the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad, while Australia skipper Aaron Finch ranked number five.
