Babar Azam slides to third spot in fresh ICC T20 rankings

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — AFP/File

After losing the top position in the ICC T20 rankings for batters, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam dropped further to number three, according to the latest ICC T20I table.

Babar, who earlier lost the number one position to his compatriot Mohammad Rizwan, failed to continue his form in the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that the right-handed batter managed to score only 68 runs in six matches.

South Africa's Aiden Markram replaced Babar in the number two position. Meanwhile, India's Virat Kohli also got a reward for his performance as he scored his first international century in almost three years and scored an impressive 276 runs at the T20 Asia Cup 2022. He improved by a total of 14 spots to 15th overall on the T20I batter rankings due to his efforts.