Babar Azam slides to third spot in fresh ICC T20 rankings

After losing the top position in the ICC T20 rankings for batters, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam dropped further to number three, according to the latest ICC T20I table.
Babar, who earlier lost the number one position to his compatriot Mohammad Rizwan, failed to continue his form in the T20 Asia Cup 2022.
It is pertinent to mention here that the right-handed batter managed to score only 68 runs in six matches.
South Africa's Aiden Markram replaced Babar in the number two position. Meanwhile, India's Virat Kohli also got a reward for his performance as he scored his first international century in almost three years and scored an impressive 276 runs at the T20 Asia Cup 2022. He improved by a total of 14 spots to 15th overall on the T20I batter rankings due to his efforts.
The former cricketer has suggested batters score more runs and focus on positive cricket
Pakistan pace sensation Naseem Shah's father says "I'd beat him up for neglecting studies, playing cricket"
Pakistan have also shone through the tournament, avenging an opening game loss to India
“I do not know why people are sharing these types of videos. My focus is just on cricket,” says Naseem Shah
“I respect my wife’s association with Pakistan and she has the liberty to support her team," says Abdullah
‘Sultan of Swing' says that the book titled “Sultan Wasim Akram” will be launched in the next few weeks