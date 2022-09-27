Saim Sadiq's Joyland all set to release in Pakistan this November 18

'Joyland' also had a premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival

Saim Sadiq’s directorial film Joyland finally gets a release date, the film is set to release in Pakistan on November 18th, 2022.

The director revealed the news himself, also unveiled the official poster of the film. The caption read: “On 18th November, Joyland will be in cinemas across Pakistan!”

The poster of the film looks absolutely extravagant and speaks for itself. Saim wrote: “There couldn’t have been a better way to announce this then by sharing our poster- this heartbreakingly beautiful painting by a Pakistani artist I admire so much, Salma Toor.”



“No image could ever represent the collective human essence of Joyland better than what Salman has so graciously given us and I’m forever in his debt! Thank you, @salman.toor, added Sadiq.”

The poster has a painting of one of the characters of the movie named Haider (played by Ali Junejo).

Versatile actress Sania Saeed also announced the release date of the film via her Instagram handle. She wrote: “It’s coming home….18th November, 2022 Nationwide.”

Film Joyland had its premiere show at the Cannes 2022, where it received a lot of appreciation by the audience and a standing ovation by the Jury. Later on, it had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film features: Sania Saeed, Sarwat Gillani, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan in the lead roles.