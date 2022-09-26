King Charles III's younger brother Prince Andrew reaping what he sowed?

The death of Queen Elizabeth II marked the beginning of Charles' reign, and the new monarch appears to have gotten off to a shockingly good start as he made his intention to follow in his late mother's footsteps.

The new King has been very clear in saying that he wants a slimmed-down monarchy and apparently would focus on immediate heirs.

It means, Prince Andrew's working life as royal seems to be truly over as King Charles III has zero plans to include the Duke of York in monarchy’s future.

The Duke of York, who allegedly 'lobbied hard' to stop Charles becoming King and hoped William would wear crown', does not seem to play any public role in the future monarchy.

The relationship between Charles and Andrew is reported to have broken down in recent years. However, the two royals walked together during their mother's funeral, putting their disagreements and lifelong differences to one side.

Charles and his wife Camilla are now challenged with continuing the legacy of Elizabeth II while stamping their own mark on monarchical history. However, according to some, these efforts could have been thwarted if certain members of the Firm had had their way.

In her new book, the royal biographer Angela Levin dissects the intricate relationships of many of the royals, including that shared between Charles and Andrew, claiming that the Duke has "rarely" got on well with Charles.

Talking about the time just before Charles and Camilla married, she alleges that "Andrew did not want Camilla around". More scandalously, however, is Ms Levin's claim that Andrew "lobbied hard" to make sure Charles did not become king.

Prince Andrew - who was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, - was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in January of this year. He was also banned from using his HRH title. The father of two has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.