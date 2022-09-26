‘Class’: Netflix shares teaser for Indian version of ‘Elite’:

One of the most watched series on Netflix, Elite is getting an Indian makeover as Class. The announcement of the series was made at the recently-held Netflix Global Fan Event, TUDUM.

The original series is based in Spain and follows the story of three working-class teens who are enrolled in an exclusive private school in the country. They clash with the wealthy students of the lavish school which ultimately leads to a murder. Directed by Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona, Elite is slated to have its Season 6 release in 2023.

The Indian adaptation of the show will follow the same premise, but the screenplay has incorporated some different changes keeping the Indian audience in mind. The story is based in New Delhi’s upscale school, Hampton International, where three students from a non-elite background join the school and things change forever.

Here is the teaser for the show:

The show is being produced by Sukesh Motwani, Mautik Tolia, and Persis Siganporia, and it is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. The cast will feature Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Cyaawal Singh, Chintan Rach, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw in leading roles.



Netflix has not announced a release date for Class yet