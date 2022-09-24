Netflix's upcoming K-drama 'Hellbound' season 2 gets confirmed

Netflix's upcoming, Hellbound is a South Korean dark fantasy K-drama, and the horror thriller sequel will return for a second season.
But, the dates for season 2 is not confirmed yet, but this series is based on his own Webton of the same name.
The series is directed by Yeon Sang Ho and co-written by Choi.
For those unversed, Hellbound was released on Netflix on September 19, 2021, and became the world’s most-watched Netflix series the next day.
Moreover, the series was filmed at Cube Indoor Studio from August 2020 to January 2021.
The trailer shows a skeleton inside of a glass box, surrounded by blood. Before the glass is smashed the bones form back into the body of a living person.
Beckham held her first fashion show in New York in 2008 and has mostly presented there over the years, aside from a...
Prince George won't follows father Prince William as monarch of Britain
Meghan Markle’s demand for a tiara on her wedding sparked a furious row
Chris Rock shows no interest in hosting award ceremonies following Oscars slapgate
'Avatar: The Way of Water' is coming after 13 years of gap
The series will be centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power