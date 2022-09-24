 
September 24, 2022
By Web Desk
September 24, 2022
Netflix's upcoming K-drama 'Hellbound' season 2 gets confirmed

Netflix's upcoming,   Hellbound is a South Korean dark fantasy K-drama, and the horror thriller sequel will return for a second season.

But, the dates for season 2 is not confirmed yet,  but this series is based on his own Webton of the same name.

The series is directed by  Yeon Sang Ho and  co-written by Choi.

For those unversed, Hellbound was released on Netflix on September 19, 2021, and became the world’s most-watched Netflix series the next day.

Moreover, the series was filmed at Cube Indoor Studio from August 2020 to January 2021.


CAST:

  • Kim Do-yoon
  • Yoo Ah-in
  • Jeong Min Park
  • Jin-ah Won
  • Yang Ik-joon
  • Do-yoon Kim
  • Shin-rock Kim
  • Ryu Kyung-Soo
  • Jung Ji-so
  • Victoria Grace
  • Chase Yi


The trailer shows a skeleton inside of a glass box, surrounded by blood. Before the glass is smashed the bones form back into the body of a living person.


Trailer down below: