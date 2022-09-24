Netflix's upcoming K-drama 'Hellbound' season 2 gets confirmed

Netflix's upcoming, Hellbound is a South Korean dark fantasy K-drama, and the horror thriller sequel will return for a second season.

But, the dates for season 2 is not confirmed yet, but this series is based on his own Webton of the same name.

The series is directed by Yeon Sang Ho and co-written by Choi.

For those unversed, Hellbound was released on Netflix on September 19, 2021, and became the world’s most-watched Netflix series the next day.

Moreover, the series was filmed at Cube Indoor Studio from August 2020 to January 2021.





CAST:

Kim Do-yoon

Yoo Ah-in

Jeong Min Park

Jin-ah Won

Yang Ik-joon

Do-yoon Kim

Shin-rock Kim

Ryu Kyung-Soo

Jung Ji-so

Victoria Grace

Chase Yi





The trailer shows a skeleton inside of a glass box, surrounded by blood. Before the glass is smashed the bones form back into the body of a living person.







Trailer down below:







