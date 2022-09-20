Shagufta Ejaz's latest photoshoot is worth looking at: See pics

Versatile actress Shagufta Ejaz recently shared pictures from her latest photo shoot, styled and photographed by renowned makeup artist Akif Ilyas.
Ejaz posted three different looks from the shoot. She looked absolutely gorgeous. The pictures in true meanings defined what eternal beauty is.
In the first look, the actresses opted to wear a white shirt with a button down outer, also white, with a pair of greyish jeans. She left her hair open with light curls.
First look:
Shagufta wrote: “Loving yourself is the best you can do for yourself.”
The second look showed her wearing a denim shirt with hair left open. She wore silver hoops in her ears with soft glam make-up.
Second look:
For the third look, Shagufta wore a black and white button down shirt along with a white blazer. For the hairdo, she donned down neat a French braid.
Third look:
Meanwhile, Shagufta Ejaz is one of the prominent names of the Pakistani industry. She last did a drama for Geo TV called Mushkil alongside Saboor Aly, Khushal Khan, Behroz Sabzwari and more.
