BLACKPINK sets the stage on fire with ‘Shut Down’ at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

BLACKPINK strikes back with power-packed performance on the latest track Shut Down at Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The South Korean girl band yet again set the stage on fire with their smashing performance on recently released hit title track.
The girl band appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 20 and gave a spectacular performance at the mega hit song to promote their latest album BORN PINK.
All the four members of the group were featured in the performance in funky and stylish outfits.
Previously, the band's agency YG Entertainment announced that the group will appear on the night show and it will also be performing on the title song of the album.
For the unversed, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is an American late-night talk show, created and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, broadcast on ABC.
