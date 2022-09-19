Photos: Princess Charlotte emotionals turns away from Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

Princess Charlotte becomes increasingly emotional while turning away from Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in the middle of the walkout alongside mum Kate Middleton and dad Prince William.
The emotional moment was captured by eagle-eyed photographers present in Westminster Abbey at the time of the entire procession.
It showcases Princess Charlotte, looking down towards the ground, and even to the side while walking behind her great-grandmother’s casket.
In some pictures she can even be seen being consoled by Kate Middleton, all while clenching at her own fingers.
