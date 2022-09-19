Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in pictures

British Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest on Monday, after a state funeral attended by leaders from around the world and a historic last ceremonial journey through the packed streets of London.
Huge crowds gathered in near silence to watch as the Queen´s flag-draped coffin, topped with the Imperial State Crown, her orb and sceptre, was carried slowly to a gun carriage from parliament´s Westminster Hall where it had lain in state since Wednesday.
Her eldest son and successor, King Charles III, dressed in ceremonial military uniform, followed the solemn procession, alongside his three siblings.
Charles´s eldest son Prince William accompanied them alongside William´s estranged brother, Prince Harry, and other senior royals.
William´s two eldest children, George and Charlotte, who are next in line to the throne, also walked behind the coffin inside the abbey.
Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Sophie will follow the Queen's funeral procession
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is being taken to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner
Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral has been graced by the presence of some 500 world leaders and dignitaries
Westminster Abbey observes two minutes of silence for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
A hymn sung at Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding was sung at Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were notably not allowed to wear military uniforms at the Queen's funeral today