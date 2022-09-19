Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in pictures

British Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest on Monday, after a state funeral attended by leaders from around the world and a historic last ceremonial journey through the packed streets of London.



Huge crowds gathered in near silence to watch as the Queen´s flag-draped coffin, topped with the Imperial State Crown, her orb and sceptre, was carried slowly to a gun carriage from parliament´s Westminster Hall where it had lain in state since Wednesday.

Coldstream Guards march ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth-AFP

Her eldest son and successor, King Charles III, dressed in ceremonial military uniform, followed the solemn procession, alongside his three siblings.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend the State Funeral Service for Britain´s Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London- AFP

Charles´s eldest son Prince William accompanied them alongside William´s estranged brother, Prince Harry, and other senior royals.

Royal Navy Sailors walk ahead and behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, as it travels on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London- AFP

William´s two eldest children, George and Charlotte, who are next in line to the throne, also walked behind the coffin inside the abbey.

The Bearer Party of The Queen´s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II-AFP

The coffin of Britain´s Queen Elizabeth II is seen in the Westminster Abbey in London-AFP

King Charles and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the state funeral and burial of Britain´s Queen Elizabeth, in London- AFP

Buckingham Palace household staff pay their respects during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London-AFP

King Charles III (L) and members of the Royal family follow a gun carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey- AFP

King Charles III (L), Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Sophie, Prince William, Prince George, Catherine, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as they leave Westminster Abbey- AFP



