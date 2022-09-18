Meghan Markle and Prince Harry steal some spotlight but find themselves 'out in the cold'

Royal commentator Tim Ewart thinks that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are going to "find themselves out in the cold" when it comes to royal duties.

The former ITV royal editor shared his thoughts and experience on a report that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been uninvited to a state reception in London hosted by new monarch King Charles III.

"I don’t know what happened – he was first of all reportedly invited and then as you say uninvited," Ewart told Sky News host Chris Smith.

The journalist went on: "I think this is a sign there gonna find themselves out in the cold when it comes to Royal duties."

Princess Diana’s former private secretary Patrick Jephson has also shared his opinion about Harry and Meghan's future, saying the royal family won't wait for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Archie and Lilibet's parents, who are currently in the UK to attend the Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, have no future roles in the monarchy, according to the royal experts.

