King Charles III could break record of Queen's 70 years on throne

Psychic Baba Vanga predicted King Charles III would .rule forever'

King Charles III ascended to the throne at the old age of 73 however he could still break record of his mother Queen Elizabeth's reign.

Psychic Baba Vanga, however, predicted that His Majesty could surpass his mother’s record-breaking 70-year reign if he lives up to 97.

Famously known as 'Nostradamus of the Balkans' enjoys 80% to 85% accuracy in her predictions as she correctly predicted that the 44th President of the USA would be African American, the rise of ISIS and 9/11.

Meanwhile, author Mario Reading recently decoded Nostradamus' prophecy, predicted 447 years ago, that an ‘unexpected' man will replace Charles only a few years after his coronation.

He begins: “The preamble is that Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 2022, at the age of around ninety-six, five years short of her mother’s term of life."

“Prince Charles will be seventy-four years old in 2022 when he takes over the throne, but the resentments held against him by a certain proportion of the British population, following his divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales, still persist,” the reading claimed.