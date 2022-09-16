Former Pakistan pacer unhappy with T20 World Cup squad

Former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed.

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricketer Aqib Javed on Friday expressed doubts about the performance of the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup, saying he doesn’t think that the named squad can do well in the tournament.

Javed was giving his opinion on "Geo Pakistan" a day after the announcement of the squads for the England series, tri-series in New Zealand and the world cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has included middle-order batter Shan Masood in place of injured Fakhar Zaman who will now be going to London for treatment.

“Shan Masood performed well and I am happy that he has been called up. Middle-order is our main problem,” the ex-pacer said, adding that the batter has improved his batting, however, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will retain their positions while Masood will come at number 3.





Questions were raised over the Pakistan team’s performance in the Asia Cup where the team lost to Sri Lanka in the final mainly because of the weakness in the middle order.

“I don't think this team can do very well in the World Cup,” he said.

While responding to a question, he said, “If you (selection committee) have any issue with Shoaib Malik and Sarafraz Ahmed then you should introduce new talent.”

He also questioned the inclusion of Haider Ali in the world cup squad.

“Pakistan’s bowling is good but the team will face problems in batting.”