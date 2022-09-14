 
Meghan Markle to travel in car during Wednesday's procession

By Web Desk
September 14, 2022
Details on Wednesday’s procession to Westminster Hall, which will see King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William, Prince Harry join on foot. Camilla, Queen Consort, Countess Sophie, Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan travel by car.

