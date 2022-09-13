Kate Middleton talks 'family' as she reunites with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Kate Middleton talks 'family' as she reunites with Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle paid tribute Queen outside Windsor Castle along with their husband Prince William and Prince Harry.

The 'fab four' reunited outside the Queen residence to read the tribute from her admirers on Saturday.

While speaking to the crowds, Kate Middleton was spotted iterating how coming together during tough times is essential for families.

The Telegraph reports, "At one point Kate said to a family that 'at times like these you've got to come together.'"

Adding of the surprise get-together, royal expert and Meghan Markle pal, Omid Scobie shared how William decided to invite Harry to Windsor Castle at the 'eleventh hour.'

"The Waleses had always been scheduled to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle, but royal sources say the decision to invite the Sussexes was made in the eleventh hour. It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers," tweeted the Finding Freedom author.