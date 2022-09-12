Watch Live: King Charles leads Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession

King Charles III lands back in Scotland to join Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession.
Despite intense weather conditions King Charles and royal fans have started gathering for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession that is to head from Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to St Giles' Cathedral.
The procession will also include Queen Consort Camilla, as well as the Duke of York, Prince Edward the Earl of Wessex, Anne, Princess Royal as well as her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
